'Arrest Sunny Leone' trends on Twitter after her song 'Madhuban' rattles Netizens; Report

Sunny Leone landed in a major controversy recently after a priest had raised objection over her recent song Madhuban Mein Radhika Naache. It was reported that the priest had alleged that the song had hurt the religious sentiments of Hindus which in turn, sparked a massive controversy. While the priest demanded a ban on the song, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra along with Hindu priests from Uttar Pradesh have also reportedly slammed the makers and demanded a public apology from Sunny Leone.

As the song had sparked a controversy, social media is abuzz with views on the matter. In fact, ‘Arrest Sunny Leone’ has been trending micro-blogging site Twitter wherein a section of the society has been demanding the actress’ arrest in the matter. A Twitter user wrote, “@BJP4Delhi @CMOfficeUP sir censor board mein ese logo ko allow he kyo krte ho aap jo Hindu gods k naam se itne gande songs banate hai. Pls take a very strict action against censor board of India for allowing such type of arrogance”. On the other hand, another section stated that actions should be taken against the makers of the song. “Take action against whole team not only sunny leone,” a user tweeted.

Take a look at tweets about Sunny Leone's song controversy:

Meanwhile, SaReGaMa had issued an official statement in the matter stating that they will be changing the lyrics and replacing the song in the coming days. The statement read as, “In light of recent feedback and respecting the sentiments of our fellow countrymen, we will be changing the lyrics and name of the song 'madhuban...'. The new song will replace the old across all platforms over the next three days”.