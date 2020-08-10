  1. Home
#ArrestRhea trends on Twitter as netizens slam actress & her brother over Sushant Singh Rajput's case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) continued the questioning of actress Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik Chakraborty and father Indrajit Chakraborty on Monday, even as hashtags slamming the siblings and demanding their arrest kept trending on Twitter all through the day.
The hashtags #ArrestRhea and #ShowikChakraborty trended as netizens slammed late Sushant Singh Rajput's girlfriend Rhea and her brother, holding them responsible for all his sufferings, including alleged financial exploitation.

"I wonder what kind of parents #RheaChakraborty has..Using their own daughter to exploit men and extort their money!! Such a shameless family run business this is!! #ArrestRhea #ShowikChakraborty #SushantDeathMystery #SushantConspiracy," tweeted a user.

"#ArrestRhea CBI started der work and soon she vll be arrested.. it's a demand of entire nation.. not jzt she but der r many more culprits who are hiding behind her.. dey all should be exposed... CBI toh hokr rahegi #ShowikChakraborty #SiddharthPithani," tweeted a fan of Sushant.

Reacting to a photograph of Rhea and Showik walking into the ED office, a user tweeted: "The moment when they realised they r truly f***ed up. All the luxury will end soon. They will be punished for all the mony they looted. #ShowikChakraborty #RheaChakroborty #ArrestRhea #worriors4SSR".

"Why isnt ED arresting her? She is so venomous! The level of venom she harbours at this age, imagine how much more harm she can inflict upon innocent lives with experince gained with time? When Indrani can be arrested,why not this struggling actress #ArrestRhea #SushantSinghRajput," tweeted a fan of Sushant.

Tweets that followed throughout the day also questioned Rhea's family and upbringing

