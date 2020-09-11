  1. Home
#ArrestSajidKhan trends after model Paula accused filmmaker of sexual harassment, netizens demand his arrest

After Indian model Paula accused filmmaker Sajid Khan of harassment, netizens took to Twitter to express a sense of anguish and demand his arrest
Back in 2018, when filmmaker Sajid Khan was directing Housefull 4, he had to step down from the film mid-way after he was accused of sexual harassment by three women during the #MeToo movement in the country. And today again, Sajid Khan is trending on Twitter, well, for not the right reasons, as he has again been accused of harassment by an Indian model. Yes, going by the name of Paula, the model has allegedly accused Sajid Khan of harassing her under the pretense of getting her a role in his film Housefull

Taking to social media, Paula revealed that she was abused by Sajid Khan at the age of 17 and captioning the post as –“Before democracy dies and there is no freedom of speech anymore I thought I should speak!,” she wrote, “When #MeToo movement started, a lot of people spoke about Sajid Khan but I did not dare to because like every other actor who has no godfather and had to earn for a family I kept quiet. Now I don't have my parents with me. I'm earning for myself. I can dare to tell that I have been harassed by Sajid Khan at the age of 17 …” 

Not just this, Paula spoke about how the filmmaker spoke dirty to her and tried to touch her and asked her to strip in front of him just to get a role in his upcoming Housefull movie. She wrote, “God knows with how many girls he has done this. I am coming out now not for ant pity party. It’s just that I realised that had affected me so bad when I was a child and chose not to speak. But it’s high time no? These Bastards should be behind bars not only for casting couch but also for manipulating and for stealing away your dreams. But I did not stop!! But the wrong I did was not to speak about it!” Amid the Me Too movement when Sajid was accused of harassment and inappropriate behavior by various girls, the Indian Film and Television Director's Association (IFTDA) banned Sajid for a year. Now ever since Paula’s admission, netizens have been demanding to arrest the filmmaker as they have been trending #ArrestSajidKhan. While one user wrote, “think this is the third or fourth time he has been accused of sexual offence. Low IQ Bollywood gang won't say anything, they are busy in laughing on destruction of Kangana's property,” another user wrote, “This guy is serial sexual offender, he should be behind the bars Pouting facePouting face #ArrestSajidKhan…” 

Anonymous 29 minutes ago

Thats enough. He cannot get away with such behavior. India already dealing with rape culture crisis

Anonymous 42 minutes ago

Now miss dandekar please come n say u hav known sajid for long. N all these r accusing him for 2 secs of fame. LOl

