ArrestSwaraBhasker trends on Twitter for THIS reason; Find Out

Swara Bhasker is one actress who is very vocal about her feelings and views. She never hesitates in expressing her opinions in front of everyone. Her tweets always become the talk of the town, and she sometimes faces the heat from netizens for it. Well, this time, once again, the actress has struck the wrong chord with her tweet regarding the Taliban and Afghanistan crisis. Swara Bhasker, in her tweet, has commented on Taliban terror and this has landed her in a soup.

As we already know, the Taliban had seized power in Afghanistan two weeks before the U.S. was set to complete its troop withdrawal after a costly two-decade war. The Taliban have captured all the major cities of the country in a matter of days. Many Bollywood celebrities have taken to their social media handles, expressed their concerns, and offered prayers for the Afghans. However, it was Swara’s tweet that left some social media users hurt and they began trending ‘Arrest Swara Bhasker’ on Twitter.

Have a look at Swara’s tweet:

We can’t be okay with Hindutva terror & be all shocked & devastated at Taliban terror.. &

We can’t be chill with #Taliban terror; and then be all indignant about #Hindutva terror!

Our humanitarian & ethical values should not be based on identity of the oppressor or oppressed. — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) August 16, 2021

Bollywood celebrities like , Bhumi Pednekar, Sonu Sood, Kabir Khan and others took to their social media handles to express how heartbroken they are with the current situation. Even Rhea Chakraborty took to Instagram stories to urge global leaders to stand up for women being sold in Afghanistan. In fact, social media is filled with disturbing images and videos of people from the Kabul airport that are enough to give you goosebumps.

What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comments below.

ALSO READ: Afghanistan Crisis: Arshi Khan says ‘We’re all affected by what is happening there, especially with the women’