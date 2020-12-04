Arshad Warsi aka Circuit opens up on Rajkumar Hirani’s Munna Bhai 3; Says ‘I don’t think it is going to work’

As the fans are still hopeful about the third instalment of the Munna Bhai series, here’s what Arshad Warsi has to say about the movie.

It’s been a while since Rajkumar Hirani’s Munna Bhai 3 has been doing the rounds. It has been reported that the renowned filmmaker will be coming up with the third instalment of the popular series and will have Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi reprising their respective roles of Munna Bhai and Circuit. Given the phenomenal success of Munna Bhai MBBS and Lage Raho Munna Bhai, the fans have been quite excited about Munna Bhai 3. However, despite frequent speculations, there hasn’t been any official announcement regarding the movie so far.

Recently, Arshad was quizzed about the movie and he seemed to be clueless about Munna Bhai 3 as well. In fact, the actor even looked sceptical if the movie will work as its been quite a long gap since the release of the second instalment of the Munna Bhai series. While speaking to Hindustan Times about the same, Arshad said, “Nothing is happening. I think you should all go and go out to Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Raju’s house and threaten them to start fast. I don’t know. I don’t think it is going to work. It’s been a bit too long. Raju is busy with other things. I don’t think so. Sad for all of us”.

Meanwhile, there are reports that Arshad has been roped in for starrer Bachchan Pandey. As per the source that quoted to Mumbai Mirror, "The makers were looking for someone who could match Akshay's comic timing and they found him in Munnabhai's Circuit, who, over the years, has aced this space. It’s a first time pairing for the actors." However, an official announcement is yet to be made.

Credits :Hindustan Times

