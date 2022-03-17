Arshad Warsi calls Circuit from Munna Bhai MBBS a ‘stupid' role, reveals the reason he agreed to do it

Whenever we talk of Arshad Warsi’s film career, the one film and the one role that always comes to everyone’s minds instantly is that of Circuit. The actor played a sidekick to Sanjay Dutt in the Munna Bhai series and we have to admit that Arsha d and his role went on to become quite popular. In fact, even today Arshad is remembered for Circuit as much as Sanjay Dutt is remembered for playing Munna. But, in a recent interview, the Bachchhan Paandey actor opened up about playing this iconic role.

In an interview with Indian Express Arshad Warsi emphasized how important it is for him to know who is the lead actor of the film. He revealed that the only reason he said yes to Munna Bhai was Sanjay Dutt. He said that even Rajkumar Hirani knew that it is a stupid role and it was nothing on paper. In fact, the actor went on to reveal that even Makarand Deshpande had said no to Circuit. Arshad said that he listens to any script purely as an audience member and it should be something that the audience would love to watch, irrespective of any genre.

Meanwhile, Arshad Warsi is gearing up for his next release Bachchhan Paandey. Although the film will be led by Akshay Kumar but fans are still quite excited to see Arshad’s comic timing in it. Interestingly, the two actors will be collaborating with each other after almost 20 years. They were last seen together in 2002 film Jaani Dushman.

