Arshad Warsi on chances of Munna Bhai Part 3 happening: We owe audience a closure, but it's been too long

It has been close to two decades since Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi along with Rajkumar Hirani gave us some of the most iconic characters with Munna Bhai MBBS. As Munna and Circuit in 2003, the actors etched themselves in the books of Indian pop culture with their comedy timing and performances. Then in 2006, they returned once more with Lade Rago Munna Bhai and further gave the audiences another reason to love them all over again.

While the franchise was one of the most successful ones in the Hindi film industry, fans, movie buffs and the audience have expected another film in the Munna Bhai franchise. While there was much talk about 'Munna Bhai Chale America' being in the making, there has been no evident sign of the franchise being resurrected.

In a recent chat with Indian Express, Arshad Warsi revealed why there won't be a Munna Bhai Part 3 happening. When asked about the comedy franchise, Arshad Warsi said that its been too long. "Munna Bhai MBBS resurrected my career. I had no movies for three-four years before that. I was out of sight, gone! When will the next film in the Munnabhai series return? We have been waiting for 16 years since Lage Raho Munna Bhai. Honestly, I don’t think Part 3 will happen. I wish it would, that we could have a proper closure. We owe that much to the audience, but it’s been too long," Warsi said.

He further added, "A creative person feels claustrophobic if he is asked to do the same thing over and over again. As an actor, I want to move on. I’m sure Raju (writer-director Rajkumar Hirani) wants to do different things too, more so because for a director each film takes a few years of his life."

Arshad Warsi was most recently seen in Cutting Chai - a short which was part of the Modern Love: Mumbai anthology. He will be seen reprising his role in the second season of Asur which drops this year.

