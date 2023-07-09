Arshad Warsi confesses he got replaced last minute in recent movie: ‘I was saved from something worse..'

Arshad Warsi, a highly versatile actor known for his ability to portray a wide spectrum of on-screen roles, recently won hearts with his outstanding performance in Asur 2. The seasoned actor has effectively debunked the stereotype of being only a "comic actor" and has received widespread acclaim for his ventures into more serious roles. In an interview recently, Arshad Warsi opened up about being replaced in a project without his knowledge.

Arshad Warsi shares he was replaced in a project

Speaking with Indian Express, Arshad revealed that there have been instances where he was replaced in projects at the last minute. When asked if he ever gets bitter about it, he says, “Let me be honest. I have accepted it but it’s not made me bitter because I always look at that brighter side of things. I always feel it is better this way.”

Arshad Warsi recalled the time when he got replaced in a film. Prior to the replacement, he was informed that the project's working atmosphere would not be conducive to his satisfaction. Arshad emphasised the necessity of creating a peaceful and cheerful environment on set, where laughter and support reign supreme. He acknowledged his dislike for negativity and claimed that in the film he was replaced from, he was briefed about a hierarchical and unpleasant environment. When the actor reflected on the scenario, he acknowledged to second-guessing his decision to take on the project.

The actor said, “This place, I was told that there is a lot of hierarchy, ‘I am big, you’re small’ sort of thing go on, so when I took it I kept feeling ‘galti kar do yeh picture ke li (I did a mistake taking this up)’. However, I was committed, and I’ll just do my job. And then, I was replaced without my knowledge.”

Warsi added, “A part of me said that this is what God wanted, ‘thank you, you just saved me’. I was saved from something worse that was going to happen, maybe I would end up having a fight with the makers. I feel I have been saved from a bigger catastrophe.”

Arshad Warsi’s work front

Arshad Warsi was seen in Asur 2 recently. And, his newest release is now available streaming on Jio Cinema. Meanwhile, Arshad Warsi continues to fascinate audiences with his engaging interpretations thanks to his talent and perseverance, and his success in expanding his onscreen presence serves as an encouragement to budding actors.

ALSO READ: Why did Arshad Warsi think his career would end after Munna Bhai MBBS? Actor REVEALS