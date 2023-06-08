Arshad Warsi confirms Jolly LLB 3 with Akshay Kumar, reveals Munna Bhai 3 and Golmaal 5 plans; Read

Jolly LLB which starred Arshad Warsi and Saurabh Shukla hit the theatres in 2013 and it was loved by all the fans. The sequel to this film, Jolly LLB 2 starring Akshay Kumar and Huma Qureshi too was a hit and since then fans have been waiting for part 3 of the film. The courtroom drama has paved the way straight into the hearts of the fans and audiences find it quite relatable and entertaining. If you too are wondering that when will part 3 arrive or if it is even arriving or not? Arshad Warsi has the reply. Scroll down to find the answer.

Arshad Warsi confirms Jolly LLB 3

In a recent interview with Telly Chakkar, Arshad Warsi happened to confirm that Jolly LLB 3 is certainly happening. The actor further revealed that Akshay Kumar will soon return for the sequel of Jolly LLB. According to Arshad, he will be joining Khiladi Kumar for this part. We bet fans will be too excited to see these two reunite for Jolly LLB 3. Further, when asked about Munna Bhai 3, the Asur actor . “Munna Bhai 3 is not happening; Sanjay (Dutt) and I want it to happen, Raju (Hirani) wants to make it and Vidhu (Vinod Chopra) wants to produce it. But for now, it’s not happening. Jolly LLB 3 with Akshay is happening. The writer of Dhamaal called me and said that he is working on the next. About Golmaal 5, I believe one day, Rohit (Shetty) will just call us to shoot the film in Goa. He can actually do that," revealed Arshad. The actor also added that Jolly LLB 3 will go on the floors next year i.e. 2024.

Meanwhile, Pinkvilla had earlier reported that Jolly LLB 3 will be produced by Star Studios with Subhash Kapoor as the director. “Akshay, Subhash Kapoor and Star Studios have been discussing the idea of taking the Jolly LLB franchise forward. The third part will be bigger and better than the earlier two. Await big surprises from the team on this project,” revealed a source close to the production house. The script is locked and every stakeholder is excited to make this wholesome courtroom entertainer.

