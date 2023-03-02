Arshad Warsi DENIES allegations after SEBI bans him, his wife, and others from stock market over YouTube scam

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has reportedly banned Bollywood actor Arshad Warsi, his wife Maria Goretti and other individuals from dealing, buying or selling in the securities market. This comes after the investigation into allegations of share price rigging by individuals of two companies, namely ‘Sharpline Broadcast Limited’, and ‘Sadhna Broadcast Limited’ through misleading YouTube videos to lure investors to buy the company’s shares. As per a report in NDTV, Arshad Warsi earned a profit of Rs 29.43 lakh, while his wife Maria made a profit of Rs 37 lakh. However, Arshad Warsi has now denied allegations against him.

Arshad Warsi denies allegations of involvement in pump-and-dump scheme

Soon after reports of Arshad Warsi and his wife’s names surfaced, the actor took to his Twitter account and denied the allegations against them. He asked fans not to believe everything they read, and shared that he and his wife have zero knowledge about stocks. “Please do not believe everything you read in the news. Maria and my knowledge about stocks is zero, took advice and invested in Sharda, and like many other, lost all our hard earned money,” he wrote. Check out his tweet below.

Arshad Warsi’s work front

A few weeks ago, Arshad Warsi took to his Instagram account to share the first look poster of a new film, and it showed him behind the bars with Sanjay Dutt. Looks like the Munna Bhai MBBS actors are all set to reunite once again, and fans wondered if it was Munna Bhai 3. In his caption, he wrote that he and Sanjay are teaming up for yet another entertaining film. Helmed by Sidhaant Sachdev, the film is produced by Sanjay Dutt. No more details about the project have been revealed so far.

