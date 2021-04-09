  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Arshad Warsi gets the Coronavirus vaccine shot; Says 'vaccine lagao immunity badhao'

Actor Arshad Warsi on Friday got vaccinated for Covid-19 prevention at a hospital in Vile Parle and shared the news on social media.
3939 reads Mumbai
Arshad Warsi gets the Coronavirus vaccine shot; Says 'vaccine lagao immunity badhao'
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Posting photographs on Twitter and Instagram, the 52-year-old actor wrote: "Vaccine lagao immunity badhao...And it is done... more vaccinated people, equals to less coronavirus."

Arshad will next be seen alongside Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon in the upcoming film "Bachchan Pandey".

In the Farhad Samji directorial, Akshay plays a gangster who aspires to be an actor while Arshad plays his friend. Kriti will essay the role of a journalist who wishes to be a director. 

Arshad's "Bachchan Pandey" co-star Akshay Kumar is currently hospitalised with Covid. 

Akshay had shared the news with a social media post on Monday."I am doing fine, but as a precautionary measure under medical advice, I have been hospitalised. I hope to be back home soon," Akshay wrote.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Arshad Warsi (@arshad_warsi)

Also read| Jolly LLB clocks 8 years: Powerful dialogues from the Arshad Warsi, Saurabh Shukla, Amrita Rao starrer

Credits :IANS

You may like these
Nawazuddin Siddiqui opens up on the reason behind working in Motichoor Chaknachoor
Rajkummar Rao turns to his work to cope with parents' loss
Salman Khan to play the role of a cop in his next project
Ganesh Acharya declines accusations of non payment against him
Salman Khan's former bodyguard creates a ruckus in UP overdosed on steroids
'Media criticizes females more' says Richa Chadha
close