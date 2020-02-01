Arshad Warsi: Netizens lash out at Pagalpanti actor for sharing racist meme on Coronavirus

Pagalpanti actor Arshad Warsi has been criticized on social media for one of his latest tweets involving a meme related to Coronavirus which many have found to be racist. Read on to know more.

It has been a matter of worry for numerous nations around the world as the deadly Coronavirus has taken a toll on the health and lives of many people. This situation has been the worse in China where the outbreak has had the maximum impact. In the midst of all this, Bollywood actor Arshad Warsi has earned the wrath of netizens on social media after sharing a meme related to this topic which has been termed as racist by many people.

Arshad had actually shared a meme in which he embedded a few scenes from the movie Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. In the pictures, Arshad who plays the role of Circuit in the movie is seen kidnapping a Chinese tourist and putting him inside an ambulance post which he is seen carrying the body of the man somewhere along with his counterparts. He has also written along with the meme, “steps to follow to stop Corona Virus from spreading.”

Check out Arshad Warsi’s tweet below:

My friend just sent me this very valuable info... pic.twitter.com/QKAlH7rttS — Arshad Warsi (ArshadWarsi) January 31, 2020

This particular meme did not go well with the netizens and many of them also demanded that Arshad should delete the tweet immediately. Some of the them have termed this meme as a downright racist one saying that people might be targeted because of the same. On the other hand, a few others also criticized the actor on the grounds that he had made fun of something serious which has taken the lives of many people around the world. Check out some of the reactions given by the netizens below:

Delete immediately We can’t be racist and support attacks on Chinese nationals . Most of northeasterners will be targeted because of this stupid meme — NKP (averagecitizenN) January 31, 2020

This is racist actually! Everywhere around people are putting notices to not let the Chinese in which is very absurd. — Shevly Paul (nyctanthestris) January 31, 2020

Racist remark...pls dlt this one — Jyoti Prakash (Jyotiprakash161) January 31, 2020

Stop making fun of it! — Asfarkhan Patel (akmkpatel) January 31, 2020

