Arshad Warsi on nepotism and the doom of a single flop: Here’s what he had to say

Bollywood’s favourite N word keeps popping up every now and then. Our beloved Circuit aka Arshad Warsi jumped aboard the bandwagon to share his experiences about it. He opened up about the prevalent issue of nepotism and favoritism in the film industry. Despite his successful career, Warsi acknowledged the privileges that some actors enjoy, where they are offered multiple opportunities to achieve success, while others face an uphill battle after a single flop.

All about Arshad Warsi

Warsi, who made his debut in the 1996 film Tere Mere Sapne, produced by Jaya Bachchan and directed by Joy Augustine, went on to gain fame through notable films like Munna Bhai MBBS, Lage Raho Munna Bhai, Dhamaal, Golmaal, and Ishqiya. He has a brilliant on-screen presence and his comic timing has been lauded from time to time.

Arshad Warsi’s take on nepotism

In a recent interview with Humans of Bombay, the actor candidly addressed the issue of nepotism and favoritism. When asked about the challenges faced by actors after a box office failure, Warsi acknowledged the existence of a certain segment of actors who are more privileged, specifically referring to those connected to the film industry.

He expressed his gratitude towards the industry and for the opportunities it has given him. He emphasized his daily gratitude towards eminent people like Joy Augustine, Jaya Bachchan, and Amitabh Bachchan, who have played significant roles in shaping his career.

Arshad Warsi on how some artists get more chances than others

Arshad Warsi acknowledged the difference between actors connected to the industry and those who aren’t. He stated that the former often receive multiple chances to deliver a hit, while the latter face a more challenging path. He highlighted the unfortunate reality that even a single flop can drastically impact an actor's career, leading them to struggle to regain their standing.

While Warsi accepted this norm, he also shared his understanding that he would probably do the same for his own children. Despite acknowledging the difficulties faced by non-star-kids, Warsi expressed his acceptance of the industry's dynamics.

Arshad Warsi’s recent work

Arshad Warsi received acclaim for reprising his role of Dhananjay Rajpoot aka DJ in the second season of the web show Asur 2, a crime thriller infused with Hindu mythology. The actor's performance as an investigating officer garnered praise, alongside co-stars Barun Sobti, Abhishek Chauhan, and Sharib Hashmi. It was released on the streaming platform, JioCinema last month.

ALSO READ: Arshad Warsi REVEALS surprising encounter with Jaya Bachchan and why he expected 'Gaalis'