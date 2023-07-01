Arshad Warsi on Salman Khan taking over as Bigg Boss host: ‘No one could have done that job better’

The popular reality show Bigg Boss is being hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan for many years now. Fans love watching him during Weekend Ka Vaar, however, did you know the first season of Bigg Boss was hosted by Arshad Warsi? The actor, who is riding on the success of Asur 2, recently opened up about why he couldn’t continue hosting the next season of Bigg Boss, and why he feels Salman Khan is the best host that the show can have. Arshad, who played the titular role in Jolly LLB, also opened up about Akshay Kumar replacing him in Jolly LLB 2.

Arshad Warsi on why he was replaced by Salman Khan in Bigg Boss, Akshay Kumar in Jolly LLB 2

In a conversation with Amar Ujala, Arshad Warsi said that he and Akshay Kumar are all set to team up for Jolly LLB 3. He said that originally this was the plan- that Arshad would star in the first film, while Akshay Kumar would star in the second one. “Now Jolly LLB 3 is in the making and you will see Akshay teaming up with me in the film. This was the original plan – I’d feature in the first film, he’ll do the second,” said Arshad Warsi.

Meanwhile, speaking about Salman Khan eventually taking over as the host of Bigg Boss, Arshad Warsi said, “As for Bigg Boss, I could not do the next season as I had gone to London for a shoot. But I do believe Salman Khan is the best host the show could have. No one could have done that job better than Salman. The reality show needs a ‘Dabangg’ like Salman.”

Arshad Warsi on not being happy with Hulchul

Arshad Warsi also said that he didn’t enjoy working on the film Hulchul. The 2004 film, directed by Priyadarshan, starred Akshaye Khanna, Kareena Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, and Suniel Shetty. He said that while acting is his profession, and he has to do it, he personally wasn’t too happy with the film. “I just did my job and walked away. At times, a few things in life end up being not good,” he said.

