Arshad Warsi REVEALS surprising encounter with Jaya Bachchan and why he expected 'Gaalis'

Arshad Warsi, a Bollywood actor, recently shared a remarkable anecdote about how he unexpectedly landed his debut acting role in the film industry. The actor, known for his versatile performances, revealed that he initially anticipated facing criticism and "gaalis" when he received a summons from Jaya Bachchan, the wife of legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan. However, to his surprise, he received an offer that kick-started his acting career.

Arshad Warsi's journey into acting commenced with the 1996 film Tere Mere Sapne, directed by Joy Augustine. However, prior to venturing into films, he had worked in various roles, including as a production assistant, choreographer, door-to-door cosmetics salesman, and even in a photo lab. These diverse experiences helped shape his skills and determination to succeed in the industry.

Arshad Warsi reveals why he almost didn’t become an actor in an interview

In an interview with Humans of Bombay, Arshad shared that producer Joy Augustine urged him to send his pictures to Amitabh Bachchan's office for a potential acting opportunity. Initially hesitant, Warsi expressed his concerns, stating, "Dude, I can't act, don't do this to me! I like my life, don't ruin this." He feared becoming another aspiring actor who failed to achieve success and ended up struggling on the streets. However, with Joy's persistent persuasion, as he had already discussed it with ABCL (Amitabh Bachchan Corporation Limited), Arshad eventually relented and sent his photographs as suggested.

To his surprise, Arshad soon received a call from Jaya Bachchan's office, inviting him for a meeting. Expecting to face Jaya's ire, he humorously remarked, "Hmm, Jaya Bachchan... let's get fired by her, why not? That's Amitabh Bachchan's wife! If she hurls a few abuses at me, it will be a story in my life... 'Jaya Bachchan fired me, waah waah.'"

Approaching the meeting with apprehension, Arshad nervously responded to questions about his Hindi language skills. However, to his surprise, instead of firing him, Jaya Bachchan shocked him by offering him the role. This unexpected turn of events left Arshad astounded. He described his reaction as if his world had come crashing down, unable to believe his good fortune.

Expressing his gratitude, Arshad Warsi mentioned that he thanks Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan "every morning, all the time" for the opportunities they have provided him. He acknowledges that without their support, he would not have achieved the success and recognition he enjoys today.

His recent works

Arshad Warsi recently appeared in the second season of the web show "Asur," reprising his role as an investigating officer. His portrayal in the crime thriller, interwoven with Hindu mythology, alongside co-stars Barun Sobti, Abhishek Chauhan, and Sharib Hashmi, has received acclaim from viewers.

