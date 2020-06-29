Arshad Warsi says Shah Rukh Khan's latest pic can 'make any man turn gay'; Fans agree with hilarious comments

Shah Rukh Khan's latest photo seems to have caught the eye of actor Arshad Warsi who took to Twitter to share his thoughts. Read on to know what he had to say.

sets social media buzzing every single time he shares a picture or tweets his thoughts. Just last week, King Khan celebrated 28 years in the Bollywood film industry and his fans made sure to make it trend on social media. On Sunday, SRK took to Twitter and Instagram to acknowledge this milestone celebration and shared a self portrait clicked by wife . He also tweeted about how his 'passion' to act became his purpose in life.

On a lighter note, SRK's stunning photo seems to have caught the eye of actor Arshad Warsi. He replied to SRK's tweet saying, "This pic would make any man turn gay." And looks like fans were also in agreement with the Dhamaal actor. One fan commented, "I am 95% straight and 5% gay for SRK!" Another fan replied saying, "Totally agree..Hotness overloaded."

Another user also hilariously roped in Arshad's wife Maria Goretti and said, "No @ArshadWarsi .... Don’t do this ...@mariagorettiz your attention required urgently,” the comment read. Take a look at the post below:

This pic would make any man turn gay https://t.co/vwKsB5jBjS — Arshad Warsi (@ArshadWarsi) June 28, 2020

Celebrating his long journey in Bollywood, SRK had tweeted, "Don’t know when my passion became my purpose and then turned into my profession. Thank u all for so many years of allowing me to entertain you. More than my professionalism I believe my passionalism will see me through many more years of service to all of you."

Don’t know when my passion became my purpose and then turned into my profession. Thank u all for so many years of allowing me to entertain you. More than my professionalism I believe my passionalism will see me through many more years of service to all of you. pic.twitter.com/svjEDYZ0TU — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 28, 2020

Well, knowing SRK, he would probably have a witty reply up his sleeve for Arshad Warsi.

Credits :Pinkvilla

