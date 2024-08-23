Arshad Warsi 'was not a star' at that time; Boney Kapoor reacts to actor's claim of being paid less for Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja's choreography

Before making his debut with Tere Mere Sapne in the 90s, Arshad Warsi worked as a choreographer in Boney Kapoor's production venture, Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja in 1993. After his recent interview with Samdish Bhatia, Arshad has invited wrath from a section of celebrities from Indian cinema. The actor also alleged that he was underpaid for choreographing in the 1993 movie. Now, producer Boney has reacted to Arshad's claims regarding his remuneration of receiving Rs 25,000 less than the total amount. Boney stated that he wasn't a star back then.

During the latest interview with Bollywood Hungama, Boney Kapoor shared his thoughts about Arshad Warsi alleging that he was paid less as a choreographer in Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja. The filmmaker stated that he read Arshad's recent statement and ended up laughing that it took the actor three decades to bring the 1992 incident up.

Talking about Arshad's remarks for Anil Kapoor and Sridevi-starrer, Boney said, "...1992 mein shoot kiya aur yeh abhi baat kar raha hai iske baare mein (We shot it in 1992 and he is discussing this matter now). At that time, he was not a star." The producer wondered about how the makers would have paid him a huge amount.

Boney continued that the makers initially believed that it would take four days to complete the choreography but song director Pankaj Parashar finished the track in three days. The producer claimed that Arshad received Rs 75,000 for three-day-long choreography with a per-day payment of Rs 25,000.

Advertisement

Boney Kapoor, who later worked with Arshad in a TV show, recalled that the Golmaal actor never discussed this incident during those times. The producer called himself a "soft target" while suggesting that everyone craves "media attention" these days.

When approached, filmmaker Pankaj Parashar expressed that he wasn't involved with the finances and directed the track as a "favor" to producer Boney. Extending his support to Boney, the song director claimed that the producer had no idea about the payments and initially mentioned that Arshad's recent statement might be based on humor.

Pankaj Parashar also cleared the air about the song completion while rubbishing Arshad's claim that the latter did it in three days. Parashar referred to the actor as a "newcomer choreographer" who "didn't control the shoot".

In his earlier interview with Samdish, Arshad Warsi claimed that he quoted Rs 1 lakh for the four-day-long shoot. However, he was handed over the cheque of Rs 75,000. Arshad choreographed the title track of Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Arshad Warsi recalls being paid 25% less by Boney Kapoor’s production house despite saving an ‘entire day’ shoot: ‘Requested me to finish...’