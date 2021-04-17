Arshi Khan agonizes over farmers protesting amid Covid 19

Bigg Boss 14" housemate and actress Arshi Khan says with the rise in Covid-19 cases, she is concerned about the farmers who continue protesting against the government.

"I'm traveling to Ludhiana from the Capital. I heard our farmers are still on a protest. I feel worried about them as Covid-19 cases are increasing. I want to request the government to fulfil their wish at the earliest possible and help them to return home safely," says Arshi.

"I have a lot of respect for our farmers. They are like my family and I will always stand with them they need me. I'm praying for them in this holly month of Ramadan. I wish God brings back the peace and prosperity of our country," she adds.

