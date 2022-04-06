Arslan Goni congratulates ‘darling’ Sussanne Khan for her new restaurant; Drops PIC from Goa party

Sussanne Khan has opened a new restaurant called Vedro in Goa. Her rumoured beau and actor Arslan Goni took to his social media space and congratulated the interior designer on her new venture. Doing so, he dropped a picture from their recent party in Goa. Sussanne’s ex-husband Hrithik Roshan and his girlfriend Saba Azad were also at the party.

Sometime back, Arslan took to his Instagram space and shared an inside photo from their Goa party, where they celebrated Sussanne’s new restaurant. In the picture, the rumoured couple can be seen dressed in their stylish best for the special night. While Sussanne donned a black bodycon dress with ankle boots, Arslan wore a printed shirt with denim pants. They stood close and smiled at the camera as they posed for the picture. Sharing this snapshot on his Instagram stories, Arslan congratulated Sussanne as he wrote, “Congratulations darling on your new restaurant @suzkr @vedro.goa".

Sussanne reshared this picture on her Instagram stories and wrote, “(kiss and red heart emojis) thankkkk uuu sooo much @arslangoni (nazar emoji, red heart emojis).”

Take a look at Arslan Goni’s wish for Sussanne Khan:

In other news, yesterday, actress Pooja Bedi shared inside pictures from the party on her Instagram space, where one could see Hrithik and Saba celebrating with Sussanne.

Yesterday, Hrithik walked hand-in-hand with Saba as they arrived at the Mumbai airport, thus making their much-talked-about relationship official. Later in the night, Sussanne and Arslan were also spotted together at the airport.

ALSO READ: INSIDE Sussanne Khan’s new restaurant in Goa where she partied with Arslan, Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad; Watch