Arslan Goni defines rumoured relationship with Sussanne Khan: 2 people living a good happy life & that’s it  

Sussanne Khan recently took to social media to announce that she tested positive for Covid-19 with the Omicron variant. While the news made headlines, fans also could not help but notice rumoured boyfriend Arslan Goni's caring comment. He had commented, "You will (be) fine," with three heart and kiss emojis.

When asked about his viral comment, Arslan Goni told Hindustan Times, "What do I tell someone who has come out positive? I will always wish them god bless you, and that you will get well soon. As far as going viral is concerned and what people are saying, I cannot read all those messages. I don’t do that. Everyone has the right to say what they want to. But I am supposed to say something sweet to someone who has just tested positive."

Arslan was also quizzed about their rumoured relationship and the frenzy around it. Defining their relationship, Arslan added that they are just two happy people. "I normally don’t like to talk about it. There is this thing that I keep hearing and friends keep forwarding to me. Two people living a good happy life and that’s it."

Sussanne Khan and Arslan Goni were last seen attending Ekta Kapoor's Christmas party where they snuggled up for photos. Click the link below to check out the photos.

