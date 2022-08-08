Arslan Goni hilariously reacts to wedding rumours with Sussanne Khan; Asks 'Who took this decision?'

Sussanne Khan and Arslan Goni often make headlines together. Rumours of them dating have been going on for a very long time now and in fact, the two have often been spotted together partying or holidaying. However, they have neither confirmed nor denied these rumours. They are pretty active on social media where they keep commenting on each other’s posts. Moreover, their pictures, party appearances, and trips together add fuel to the fire. Recently, there have been reports about Sussanne and Arslan will be tying the knot soon.

Now, Arslan opened up about the rumours around his wedding with Sussanne and told Hindustan Times, “I don’t want to talk about this. I don’t like talking about my personal life. I don’t know who has spoken about it. Early in the morning, the first tag I saw on Instagram was this." Further, he added that he does not know who has written about it and nor does he know how these don’t know who has written about it. "From where did they know? I will tell them to tell me who took this decision and when and where. I have no zero comments on that,” Arslan said.

Arslan said that he has not consciously decided to not talk about his personal life as he does not like talking about his personal life, and even with his friends, he is that sort of a person. Arslan said his personal life is good, and so is his work life. At the same time, he is not trying to hide anything, nor is he answerable to anybody about his personal life. "I don’t want to make a show of it. I don’t want to be that person. As an actor, this (personal life) is what we are left with. I don’t want to throw it in someone’s face. At the same time, if I am going out with her, I am not going to enter separately or something," he added. Meanwhile, Sussanne and Arslan recently jetted off to California for a vacation.

ALSO READ: Hrithik Roshan holds Saba Azad close as they pose with Sussanne Khan-Arslan Goni in THIS PIC from Goa