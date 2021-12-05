Arslan Goni REACTS to his and Sussanne Khan's dating rumours: We are very good friends, hit it off instantly

Sussanne Khan and Arslan Goni have kept social media guessing over what their relationship status exactly is. The duo's dating rumours started doing the rounds a few months ago as photos from different parties surfaced. This weekend the paparazzi snapped them arriving separately from Goa.

In October, too, Arslan and Sussanne were reportedly in Goa. In a recent chat with ETimes, Arslan was asked about his and Sussanne's relationship status and whether there was any truth to the dating rumours.

The actor said, "Social media banter is a regular thing. It was just a birthday get-together with friends. Everyone can attend their friends’ birthday parties, right? People will always speculate and we know how to deal with it… by not paying heed."

He further added that Sussanne and him "hit it off instantly" when they met initially. "Sussanne and I are very good friends. I met her at a common friend’s house. We just hit it off instantly. We hang out together along with other friends. She is a very nice human being," Arslan Goni said.

In October, when Sussanne celebrated her birthday, Arslan was right by her side. The inside videos of the party that have surfaced feature Arslan and Susanne holding hands as the diva cuts her birthday cake.

Click on the link below to see the photo.

ALSO READ: Sussanne Khan & rumoured beau Arslan Goni hold hands & are inseparable in her birthday party video