Art director Nitin Desai dies by suicide: Parineeti Chopra, Riteish Deshmukh and other celebs mourn his loss

Content Warning: This article contains references to suicide.

National award winning art director Nitin Desai passed away earlier this morning, at the age of 57. He reportedly died by suicide and was found hanging at his own ND Studios in Karjat. The reason has not been disclosed yet and a police investigation has started. Soon after hearing this unfortunate news, many Bollywood celebrities including Parineeti Chopra, Riteish Deshmukh, Neil Nitin Mukesh and others mourned Desai’s loss and paid their tributes.

Many celebrities from the film fraternity took to their social media handles to mourn the passing away of art director Nitin Desai and pay condolences to his family.

Actor Riteish Deshmukh wrote on Twitter, “Deeply shocked to know that #NitinDesai, a legendary Production Designer who has contributed immensely to the growth of Indian cinema in no more. My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. I had known him for years.. soft spoken, humble, ambitious & a visionary… you will be missed my friend. Om Shanti.”

Actress Parineeti Chopra was heartbroken and said, “Heartbreaking to hear about Nitin sir. #NitinDesai. His groundbreaking work, wisdom and artistry will be remembered forever. Rest in peace sir.”

Neil Nitin Mukesh couldn't accept the shocking news. He said, "Our beloved #nitindesai has left for his heavenly abode. He was simply a genius. A visionary artist with grace, style who understood not just his craft but people. He was a positive soul who spread only love to all. My God give his family strength.Om Shanti."

Director Madhur Bhandarkar also expressed his condolences. He said, “Just heard the devastating news about the passing of multiple National award-winner Art Director Nitin Desai. It's hard to believe. Had the privilege of working with him on four remarkable films. #TrafficSignal, #fashion , #jail & #InduSarkar His immense talent and extrovert personality made every project unforgettable. Indian cinema has lost a true gem. Heartfelt condolences to his family members . We will miss you Dada. #OmShanti.”

Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta wrote on Twitter,"I can't believe this news. Nitin Desai was the best at what he did. We worked on a few films together. Always smiling, always making life easier on set. This news is devastating. Rest In Peace my friend. You will always be missed."

Actress Renuka Shahane also mourned the shocking and heartbreaking loss.

Nitin Desai created magnificent sets for many blockbuster films. He worked with several renowned film directors like Sanjay Leela Bhansali in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam and Devdas, Ashutosh Gowarikar in Jodhaa Akbar and Lagaan, Vidhu Vinod Chopra in 1942: A Love Story, Rajkumar Hirani in Munna Bhai MBBS and many others. He won four National Awards for Best Art Direction.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​

