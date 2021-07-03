  1. Home
Art director Raju Sapte gives up his life after allegedly facing harassment by Rakesh Maurya of Labour Union

Sharing a video on social media, Raju Sapte urged for justice as he claimed being harassed by Rakesh Maurya following which he took the drastic step.
Content Warning: This article includes references to drugs

In a shocking turn of events, Marathi art director Rajesh Maruti Sapte aka Raju Sapte died by suicide at his home in Pune. The news came into light after he shared a gut wrenching video on his social media account before taking the drastic step. In the video, he revealed the reason for taking the drastic step and stated that he has allegedly been facing harassment by a man Rakesh Maurya of the Labour Union which has affected his projects.

Sharing his last video, Sapte made serious allegations against Maurya. He said, “Namaskar, my name is Raju Sapte and I am an Art director. I not making this video in any intoxication. From the last few days, I have been harassed by Rakesh Maurya of the Labor Union. There are no complaints against me and I have cleared all payments of labours. Rakesh Morya is provoking the labour people even though all the payments have been cleared. This has stuck with many of my projects. Currently, I have 5 projects in my hand. But since Rakesh Maurya is inciting Labor people against me, I can't start any work. Recently, I had to leave my one project for the same reason. As a protest against this, I am committing suicide today. I request for justice.”

For the uninitiated, Raju Sapte is known for working in movies like Ambat Goad, Manyaa The Wonder Boy etc.

If you need support or know someone who is struggling, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

