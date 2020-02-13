Arti Singh's Bigg Boss 13 journey: From being confused to being strong; here's all about 'Independent Arti'

Bigg Boss 13 finalist Arti Singh's journey from her slow start to her breakdowns to fights was a beautiful roller-coaster ride which made the audience fall in love with her.

Arti Singh started her acting career with the Zee TV show Maayka in the year 2007. She played a lead role in the year 2016 in &TV's Waaris where she portrayed the role of Amba Pawania. But the actress got more name and fame when she entered as a contestant in Colors reality show Bigg Boss season 13. Like everyone else, she has had her own journey in the show. From being called to a confused person to an independent one, Arti turned out to be one of a strong competitor.

At the start of the show, Arti looked confused and scared to speak up but slowly she emerged to be strong and stood up for herself and her friends always. She was time and again being nominated and targeted by the housemates for being a weak player, but this did not let her down. Though she had lost her track at some point in time, she came back on her foot and was again and again saved from being evicted by the audience.

Arti was called 'begaani shaadi mein abhdullad deewana’ but this didn’t deter her. While other housemates were playing in groups, Arti was the one who was not a part of any group and hence was called as 'Independent Arti'. But when we talk about friendship, Arti was with Sidharth Shukla throughout and still is. She supported him constantly from the start. She stood by him and proved her friendship for him time and again. Where people were seen forming alliances to stay in the game, she stood by her friends. Even being in an on and off friendship with , Arti did not stop showing her support when Rashami needed it the most. And it was the same thing with Shehnaaz Gill.

From her slow start to her breakdowns to fights to being the strong independent game-changer, Arti's journey is just beautiful. Being on the top 7 in Bigg Boss is also a big thing but you never know, she can even win the trophy.

Do you think that Arti Singh might bag the BB 13 title, leaving everyone amazed? Tell us your thought in the comment section below!

