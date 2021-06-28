Article 15 turns 2: Ayushmann Khurrana calls it 'special': Need such films to pull back people to theatres

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana spoke about how Article 15 was different in his filmography as the film clocked 2 years today. He also expressed his take on bringing people back to theatres.

Amid the COVID 19 pandemic, the film industry has been suffering for a while due to the theatre shutdown and many have taken the OTT route. Amid this, there are stars who have been trying to think of ways to bring back people to theatres after the theatres reopen. Speaking of this, in a recent chat, Ayushmann Khurrana expressed how 'disruptive content' and films like Article 15 would be needed to bring back the audience to theatres. The actor shared his take as his film Article 15 completed 2 years today.

Ayushmann, who has delivered eight back-to-back theatrical hits, is called the face of content cinema in India. He says, "Article 15 is a special film in my filmography and I can’t thank Anubhav Sinha sir for giving me one of the most cherished films of my career. It was an eye-opening film for me and helped me see things from a different lens. We will need films like Article 15, with its superlative content, to pull people back to theatres." Further, he added that the lockdown and pandemic has made people more opinionated.

"We will need to be disruptive and present fresh content for people to enjoy, engage and discuss. I’m a firm believer that the pandemic and lockdowns have made us more opinionated than before and people would only want to invest time and energy on things that are unique and different. They would want to have community experiences that are worthwhile," says the Article 15 actor. Commenting on how filmmakers could bring back people to theatres, the actor said that content will take precedence over the scale of the films once the theatres reopen.

He said, "Cinema will provide them with that option but we will have to produce the best content that we have ever produced. People will want to be entertained with films that celebrate new ideas. The scale of the film will be immaterial because content will take precedence in a whole new world. People have already been exposed to brilliant content from across the world. So, for them to step out to a theatre to watch a film they need a huge incentive and content will play this crucial role. People will want to watch brilliant films. So, let’s all aim to provide audiences with that and successfully restart our industry and the exhibition sector."

Meanwhile, currently, Ayushmann is spending time in Chandigarh with his wife Tahira Kashyap and kids. The actor recently shared photos from his brother Aparshakti and sister-in-law Aakriti Ahuja's baby shower and left everyone in awe. On the work front, Ayushmann will be seen in Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, directed by Abhishek Kapoor. The film also stars Vaani Kapoor. Besides this, he has Anek with Anubhavn Sinha and Doctor G in the pipeline.

