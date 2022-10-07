Arun Bali Passes Away: Abhishek Bachchan expresses grief; Calls him ‘wonderfully warm and loving man’

Veteran actor Arun Bali passed away on Friday morning. He was 79. Arun Bali is well-known for his roles in numerous television shows and movies such as 3 Idiots, Kedarnath, Panipat and was also recently seen in Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha and Amitabh Bachchan starrer Goodbye. Arun Bali’s co-stars, fans, and friends from the industry paid heartfelt tributes to the veteran actor on social media. Now, Abhishek Bachchan, who has worked with Arun Bali in many movies, has penned a social media post mourning his demise.

Abhishek Bachchan and Arun Bali have shared screen space in many films such as Om Jai Jagadish, Zameen, and more recently in Manmarziyaan. Abhishek Bachchan took to his Twitter and expressed his grief over Arun Bali’s demise. He called him a warm, loving man, and sent his condolences to Arun Bali’s family. “Very sad to hear of the passing of Arun Bali Ji. A wonderfully warm and loving man. Had the pleasure to share screen space with him on several film. My condolences to his family. Om shanti,” wrote Abhishek.

Earlier, Arun Bali’s Goodbye co-star Neena Gupta also paid tribute to the late actor. She worked with Arun Bali in the TV show Parampara decades ago, and recalled the first day of shoot. “Goodbye #ArunBali My first day of shoot on the Parampara series set years ago with Arun Bali. So glad we got to shoot recently for Goodbye,” she wrote.

Arun Bali’s son Ankush Bali informed PTI that the veteran actor was suffering from Myasthenia gravis, and passed away today at 4:30 am in Mumbai. “He had mood swings for two-three days. He told the caretaker he wanted to go to the washroom and after coming out he told him he wanted to sit down and he never got up then," he said.

