Arun Bali Passes Away: Neena Gupta pays tribute to the late actor; Recalls first day of Parampara shoot

Early this morning, veteran actor Arun Bali passed away at his residence in suburban Mumbai. He was 79-years-old. Since then, tributes have been pouring in for the actor on social media. Fans, friends and co-stars of the actor took to their social media to express their grief over Arun Bali’s demise. The actor was recently seen in Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha and Amitabh Bachchan’s Goodbye. Now, his Goodbye co-star Neena Gupta has paid tribute to the late actor by posting an old picture with him from the sets of the TV series Parampara. Neena Gupta pays tribute to Goodbye and Parampara co-star Arun Bali

Neena Gupta took to her Instagram account to post a picture with Arun Bali from many years ago. In her caption, Neena revealed that the picture was from the first day of the shoot of Parampara, a popular serial that was aired in 1993. The show also starred Anil Dhawan, Mohan Bhandari, Richa, Firdaus Dadi, Ashwini Bhave, and Prabha Sinha. The picture shows Arun Bali in an orange robe, while Neena Gupta can be seen sitting next to him. Sharing the picture, Neena Gupta wrote that she is glad to have shot with him again for Goodbye, years after Parampara. “Goodbye #ArunBali My first day of shoot on the Parampara series set years ago with Arun Bali. So glad we got to shoot recently for Goodbye,” wrote Neena Gupta. Check out the post below.