Arun Bali Passes Away: Neena Gupta pays tribute to the late actor; Recalls first day of Parampara shoot
Veteran actor Arun Bali passed away this morning, and his Goodbye co-star Neena Gupta has paid tribute to the late actor.
Early this morning, veteran actor Arun Bali passed away at his residence in suburban Mumbai. He was 79-years-old. Since then, tributes have been pouring in for the actor on social media. Fans, friends and co-stars of the actor took to their social media to express their grief over Arun Bali’s demise. The actor was recently seen in Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha and Amitabh Bachchan’s Goodbye. Now, his Goodbye co-star Neena Gupta has paid tribute to the late actor by posting an old picture with him from the sets of the TV series Parampara.
Neena Gupta pays tribute to Goodbye and Parampara co-star Arun Bali
Neena Gupta took to her Instagram account to post a picture with Arun Bali from many years ago. In her caption, Neena revealed that the picture was from the first day of the shoot of Parampara, a popular serial that was aired in 1993. The show also starred Anil Dhawan, Mohan Bhandari, Richa, Firdaus Dadi, Ashwini Bhave, and Prabha Sinha. The picture shows Arun Bali in an orange robe, while Neena Gupta can be seen sitting next to him.
Sharing the picture, Neena Gupta wrote that she is glad to have shot with him again for Goodbye, years after Parampara. “Goodbye #ArunBali My first day of shoot on the Parampara series set years ago with Arun Bali. So glad we got to shoot recently for Goodbye,” wrote Neena Gupta. Check out the post below.
Meanwhile, Arun Bali passed away on Friday due to an age-related disease. His son Ankush Bali informed PTI that Arun Bali was suffering from a rare neuromuscular disease named Myasthenia gravis. “He had mood swings for two-three days. He told the caretaker he wanted to go to the washroom and after coming out he told him he wanted to sit down and he never got up then," he said.
Arun Bali was known for his performances in films such as 3 Idiots, PK, Airlift, Kedarnath, Panipat, among others. Having made his TV debut in 1989 with Doosra Keval, the actor went on to be a part of many TV shows such as Chanakya, Swabhimaan, etc.
