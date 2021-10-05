Aryan Khan has shown his ‘good conduct, did not run away’: Lawyer Satish Maneshinde

’s elder son , who was detained and arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau after a cruise drug bust, was remanded to NCB custody. On Monday, a court ordered Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Khan Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha to be remanded to NCB custody till 7 October.

According to a report in ETimes, NCB in its remand plea for further custody of SRK’s son and two others said that “as far as accused number 1 (Aryan Khan) was concerned, …shocking incriminating material has been found from his mobile phone which was seized’’. Reportedly, it further added that, “there are links in the form of pictures, chats etc pointing towards an international drug trafficking.’’

However, reportedly Aryan Khan’s counsel Satish Maneshinde denied that the chats brought forth any evidence against the 23-year-old son of actor from who there was absolutely no recovery of any drugs either.

Satish Maneshinde allegedly added, “Khan has cooperated. Has no criminal antecedents. Has shown his good conduct, not run away. What ever chats they say when Khan was abroad does not show any link to any international drug chain.’’

The court after around a three-hour hearing extended the trio’s remand of NCB custody to October 7.

After hearing all arguments, the court reportedly ordered the trio to be remanded to NCB custody till 7 October. The court stated, "The co-accused possess intermediate contraband. The accused accompanied them. Investigation is of prime importance. It will be essential for prosecution and accused to prove is innocent."