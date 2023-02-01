Aryan Khan, Aaliyah with dad Anurag Kashyap, Alaya F stun at Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat screening; PICS

Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat, the highly anticipated romantic drama which is helmed by senior filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, is gearing up for a grand release soon. Ahead of the film's theatrical release, the makers of the project held a screening event in Mumbai on Tuesday (January 31, 2023) night. Alaya F and newcomer Karan Mehta are playing the lead roles in the love story, which will feature Vicky Kaushal in a special appearance as DJ Mohabbat. Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat special screening

The grand screening event of Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat was attended by the cast and crew members of the film industry, along with some of the most popular names in the film industry. Aryan Khan, the aspiring filmmaker and son of Shah Rukh Khan was seen attending the screening of Anurag Kashyap's film. The star kid kept in cool in a casual navy blue pullover, which he teamed up with a pair of distressed denim trousers. Aryan completed his look with a pair of white sneakers and a statement necklace. Check out Aryan Khan's video below:

Alaya F, the leading lady of Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat attended the screening event with her mom, actress Pooja Bedi. She looked stunning in a denim crop top, which she paired with matching patchwork denim trousers. Alaya completed her look with dewy make-up and a softly curled hairdo. Anurag Kashyap, the director of the project was joined by his daughter Aaliyah Kashyap and her boyfriend Shane Gregoire at the screening event. Karan Mehta, the leading man of the project, opted for a check shirt which he paired with a white t-shirt and black cargo trousers, for the night.

About Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat The movie, which is touted to be a romantic drama, features Alaya F and Karan Mehta in the lead roles. National award-winning actor Vicky Kaushal is reuniting with Anurag Kashyap after the success of Manmarziyaan, for the film. He is playing the titular character DJ Mohabbat in the project, which is scripted by director Anurag himself. Amit Trivedi has composed the songs and original score for Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat, which is jointly produced by Good Bad Films and Zee Studios.

