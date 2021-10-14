Aryan Khan allotted N956 qaidi number at Mumbai’s Arthur Road Jail: Report

The Mumbai Sessions court reserved an order on Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan’s bail plea until October 20. Earlier today, it was reported that all the accused in the Mumbai Drugs Case have been kept in a barrack separate from the other inmates for security reasons. Now as per the latest update, the star kid has been reportedly allotted a qaidi number, today. According to India Today, Aryan has been given qaidi number N956. He was reportedly allotted the same after he moved out of the quarantine at the Arthur Road jail.

Apart from that, Aryan has reportedly received Rs 4,500 as a money order from his family. He received the money about a few days ago. The amount will be used for Aryan’s canteen expenses.

As the court has reserved the order on Aryan’s bail plea, the star kid will be staying in jail for another six days before a decision is taken on his bail application. Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan's film Raees' director, Rahul Dholakia, expressed disappointment after Aryan’s jail term got extended. Taking to his Twitter handle, he wrote, "I respect and support people doing their job, unfortunately, this is not seeming to be about that. Disappointed with the decision of extending Aryan’s jail time." Several Bollywood stars have come out in support of Aryan Khan. Hrithik Roshan was among the first big Bollywood celebrities who extended support to him.

During the bail hearing, NCB had told the court that Aryan has been involved in ‘illicit procurement and distribution of contraband’. However, Aryan Khan’s lawyer Amit Desai reportedly argued that he was not involved in any sale or purchase of illegal substances.