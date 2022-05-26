Aryan Khan, Ananya Panday, Janhvi & Shanaya Kapoor pose for a ‘lit’ photo at Karan Johar's birthday bash

Ever since Karan Johar has hosted a grand party for his 50th birthday, the social media has been abuzz with pics and videos from the celebrations. After the red carpet pics from Karan’s party went viral on social media, several inside pics from the celebrations have been doing the rounds now. Amid this, we got our hands on a beautiful pic wherein the much talked about star kids had come together in one frame and posed for a lit pic. We are talking about Aryan Khan, Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor.

In the pic, Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan was seen making a statement in his black t-shirt and trousers which he had paired with a black blazer and shimmery shoes. On the other hand, Ananya looked stunning in her sequined, floor-touching sheer gown as she had tied her hair in a high bun and completed the look with diamond studs while Janhvi was seen wearing a wine coloured outfit. The pic also featured Shanaya and Parineeti who also had their fashion game on point.

Check out Aryan Khan, Ananya Panday and Janhvi Kapoor’s pic:

Meanwhile, Karan Johar has expressed his gratitude towards friends and fans for showering him with immense love on his special day. Taking his Instagram account, the ace filmmaker had shared pics from his birthday celebrations. In the caption, he wrote, Ok so it’s Christmas tree chic! But the Bling factor is intact! I am overwhelmed with the love and blessings but that didn’t stop me for being a serial poser, pouter and preener! Roz karenge pose styled by @ekalakhani in @dolcegabbana hair @rajeev_gogoi make up @paresh_kalgutkar @sheldon.santos managed by the birthday boy @len5bm ! I am 50! Nazar na lage mujhe!” Talking about the work front, Karan is currently working on Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani which will be releasing on February 10 next year.