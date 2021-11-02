Aryan Khan and Arbaaz Merchant to stay away from each other post bail?

After spending close to a month in jail, Aryan Khan and his friend Arbaaz Merchant were released on bail last week in the alleged drug case. As per the latest reports, both close friends have to stay away and cannot communicate with each other according to bail conditions. Arbaaz Merchant’s father Aslam spoke about the same and said that though it is ‘tough’ for Arbaaz, he doesn’t want to land up into any trouble.

Aslam spoke to ETimes and said, “The first day that Arbaaz was back home, he was cuddled up to his mother. It’s a double celebration for us now and the best birthday gift I could ever get from Arbaaz was his presence in the house on my birthday”.

Revealing that Aryan and Arbaaz are not allowed to communicate with each other, as per their bail conditions, Aslam said, “It is tough for him but Arbaaz told me he will follow the system. He said, ‘Who wants to go back to hell? I will follow the court conditions religiously’. He is best friends with Aryan and will never do anything that will get him or Aryan into any kind of trouble. So they will stay away from each other.”

Aslam said that Arbaaz has learnt the real facts of life and the reality he saw inside the jail, the pitiful conditions of prisoners inside the cell. He further added that Arbaaz has vowed never to come across any situation that may get him into trouble with the law.