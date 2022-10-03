Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan look stylish as they attend screening of Madhuri Dixit's film Maja Ma; VIDEO
Suhana Khan will make her debut in Zoya Akhtar's coming-of-age drama The Archies. Aryan Khan last assisted his father Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan.
Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's two grown-ups Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan are already the talks of the town. Every pap appearance or social media activity of theirs creates a frenzy. Both of them are yet to enter the showbiz but enjoy a dedicated fan following. The brother-sister duo got papped by the media in the evening, ahead of a private screening of Madhuri Dixit starrer Maja Ma in Juhu, Mumbai.
Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan were at their casual best as they got snapped at a private screening of Madhuri Dixit-led Maja Ma in the city, in the evening. Aryan looked dashing in a full-sleeved printed white t-shirt and black trousers. He also wore a locket around his neck. Suhana Khan looked absolutely stunning in her black checkered crop shirt. She gave a faint smile to the paps after which she made her way into the auditorium after her brother. Madhuri Dixit was last seen in The Fame Game and this is her immediate next commercial project after that.
Have a look at Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan getting spotted at Maja Ma screening in the city, HERE.
Aryan Khan studied filmmaking in Los Angeles. He assisted his father Shah Rukh Khan in his upcoming movie Pathaan, helmed by Siddharth Anand. As per sources, he is working on the script of his debut directorial venture. As for Suhana Khan, she has wrapped up her shoot for Zoya Akhtar's next coming-of-age drama, The Archies, which is an Indian adaptation of the Archies comics. Her short stint in a recent Koffee With Karan episode featuring Gauri Khan, Maheep Kapoor, and Bhavana Pandey, got her a lot of love from fans and admirers. Madhuri Dixit's Maja Ma releases digitally on 6th October 2022.
