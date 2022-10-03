Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan look stylish as they attend screening of Madhuri Dixit's film Maja Ma; VIDEO

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's two grown-ups Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan are already the talks of the town. Every pap appearance or social media activity of theirs creates a frenzy. Both of them are yet to enter the showbiz but enjoy a dedicated fan following. The brother-sister duo got papped by the media in the evening, ahead of a private screening of Madhuri Dixit starrer Maja Ma in Juhu, Mumbai.

Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan were at their casual best as they got snapped at a private screening of Madhuri Dixit-led Maja Ma in the city, in the evening. Aryan looked dashing in a full-sleeved printed white t-shirt and black trousers. He also wore a locket around his neck. Suhana Khan looked absolutely stunning in her black checkered crop shirt. She gave a faint smile to the paps after which she made her way into the auditorium after her brother. Madhuri Dixit was last seen in The Fame Game and this is her immediate next commercial project after that.