Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant admitted to having plans of using drugs seized from the latter in NCB Panchnama?

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in an alleged drugs case when they raided the Cordelia Cruise liner based on a tip off. Now, an India Today report claims to have accessed the panchnama done by NCB after Aryan and Arbaaz Merchant's arrest and it reveals that both of them reportedly 'admitted to having plans of using drugs' on the cruise ship that they were about to board.

As per India Today's report based on NCB panchnama, the officer Ashish Rajan Prasad explained the detailed provisions of Section 50 of NDPS act to Aryan and Arbaaz when they questioned them during the raid at Mumbai Cruise liner. They were reportedly also asked by the NCB officer about possessing any narcotic substance with them. To this, Aryan's friend Arbaaz replied in positive. As per the report based on NCB panchnama, Arbaaz told the officer that he had 'charas' hidden in his shoe. Later, he reportedly took it out from his shoe and a test with DD kit confirfmed that it was Charas. As per the panchnama accessed by India Today, 6 grams of it was recovered from Arbaaz.

On being probed further, Arbaaz apparently told the NCB investigating officers that he and Aryan 'consume' drugs and that they had plans to use the same on the cruise ship to 'have a blast.' Further, the report based on panchnama added that Aryan also admitted to 'consuming charas' and 'corroborated' that he and Arbaaz planned to use the seized drugs while they were on cruise. The report also mentions that the panchnama was recorded in the presence of Kiran Gosavi and Prabhakar Roghoji Sen, who were the two panchas. Kiran Gosavi reportedly was also the panch in Munmun Dhamecha's panchnama as well.

Meanwhile, Aryan, Arbaaz Merchant were denied bail by the Mumbai Court on Friday. They were sent into 14-day judicial custody on Thursday. It was on Friday afternoon that Aryan and others were taken to Arthur Road Jail in Mumbai.

