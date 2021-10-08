Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant & others will stay in Arthur Road jail's quarantine cell for 3 to 5 days

A day after Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha and other accused were sent to 14 day judicial custody, they were taken to the Arthur Road jail on Friday. The paparazzi spotted them being escorted out of the NCB office and being taken for a medical test which was most likely a Covid-19 test.

Soon after the test, Aryan Khan and others were brought to Arthur Road jail in South Mumbai. Now, ANI revealed that Aryan Khan and the other accused will be kept in quarantine cell for at least 3 to 5 days, if they do not get bail before that. ANI's tweet in the matter read, "Mumbai | Aryan Khan and other accused will be kept in quarantine cell for 3-5 days in Arthur Jail, says Nitin Waychal, Superintendent of Arthur Jail."

On Thursday, after the court sent Aryan Khan and others to judicial custody, the star kid's lawyer Satish Maneshinde requested the court to keep Aryan Khan and others in NCB's custody as jail authorities do not accept new inmates post 6 pm without Covid-19 report. The court order read, "The zonal director (Sameer Wankhede) is requested to keep the accused in NCB as jail authorities do not admit the accused post 6 pm without COVID report. So they may be remanded with NCB."

The bail hearing of all the accused began around 1 PM on Friday.

