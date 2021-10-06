Aryan Khan Arrest: Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik alleges NCB ‘did not find drugs on ship’

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan amongst others was arrested after Narcotics Control Bureau conducted a raid on a cruise ship in Mumbai. Nationalist Congress Party leader Nawab Malik held a press conference on Wednesday alleged that the raid conducted by NCB was fake and no drugs were recovered from the ship. He said, “There was no seizure [of drugs] made on the cruise [liner]. All the photos released are the ones clicked at the NCB office.” He further added by saying, “Our allegation is that the BJP has been conspiring to defame Maharashtra, the Maharashtra government, and Bollywood for the past one year. The drama of October 3 [NCB raid] was fake."

Nawan further spoke about NCB and said, “NCB has been operational in the country for the last 36 years and has busted many domestic and international drug rackets. There has never been any suspicion over the agency's work all that time.” He further added, “All aware citizens and political parties have always respected the NCB and everyone wants drug addiction and drug trade to be brought to an end in the country.”

Gyaneshwar Singh, Deputy Director-General of the NCB issued a press statement refuting Nawab Malik’s claim and said, “All the seizure memos (panchnamas) were drawn as per the provisions established by the law. In total, four follow-up seizures have been affected after the seizure from the cruise following due procedure as per rules. Investigation of the case is in progress.” The statement added, “Some allegations levelled against the Organisation are baseless and seem to be with malice and probable prejudice that may have been harboured in retaliation against earlier legal actions carried out by NCB. NCB reiterates that its procedure has been and will continue to be professionally and legally transparent and unbiased."

