Aryan Khan arrested: Co passenger from cruise recalls the panic occurred after SRK’s son was detained by NCB

’s son has been reportedly arrested in the drugs case post an NCB raid at a rave party in a cruise in Mumbai. Ever since the news surfaced, King Khan and his son have been in the headlines and the incident has got the tongues wagging. While the agency is investigating the matter and Aryan has been in custody till October 4, the co-passengers on the cruise have also been narrating their experience of what transpired on the ship that fateful night.

Speaking about the same, one of the passengers from the cruise ship recalled the panic like situation when they got to know about Aryan’s arrest in the drugs case on the ship. Talking about the same, the passenger recalled that while the ship was supposed to leave the harbour at 4 pm on Saturday, passengers went restless with the delay. It was then that they got to know about the NCB raid and how two people were detained after drugs were recovered from them. The passenger recalled that while the was a buzz about a superstar’s son being caught with drugs, they were clueless about who it could be.

While things appeared to be normal initially, there was instant panic among the guests when it was revealed that it was SRK’s son Aryan Khan who was arrested by the NCB. Soon, some of the guests even demanded to deboard the ship with the fear of getting involved in a controversy. However, after the raid, the cruise was sailed at 5 am on Sunday. As of now, the court is hearing Aryan Khan’s bail plea. It will be interesting to see if he will get the bail or will his custody be extended.