Aryan Khan arrives at the NCB office for his first weekly attendance after bail; PICS

It was a big relief for Shah Rukh Khan and his family when his son Aryan Khan was released on bail by the High Court. The star kid who was in judicial custody for more than 20 days finally came out on October 30. One of the conditions kept before Aryan by the High Court before granting him bail was that he will have to appear before the NCB every week. The star kid has to be present at the NCB office today, November 5 between 11 AM to 2 PM. Following the rule, Aryan has arrived at the NCB office and his pictures entering the office is out.

In the pictures, we can see Aryan dressed in a yellow jacket over his white t-shirt. He covered his face with a black mask. The moment he reached the NCB office, he was surrounded by the paps but Shah Rukh Khan’s bodyguard Ravi was there to escort the star kid. The anti-drugs agency did not find drugs on him but claimed in court that his WhatsApp chats proved his involvement in "illicit drug deals" and links with a foreign drugs cartel.

Take a look:

Mumbai | Aryan Khan appears before Narcotics Control Bureau, to mark his weekly (every Friday) presence before the agency, as per one of the conditions set by Bombay High Court while granting him bail in drugs-on-cruise case pic.twitter.com/c8SKIBtjNP — ANI (@ANI) November 5, 2021