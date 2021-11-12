Aryan Khan visits NCB office for weekly attendance for second time since his bail; WATCH

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's son Aryan Khan kept up with his bail condition and was snapped at the Narcotics Control Bureau on Friday afternoon for his weekly attendance. The starkid was seen making his way to the anti-drug agency for a second time since his bail last month. In October, Aryan was arrested along with Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha in the Cordelia Cruise Ship drug bust case. After that, he spent almost 3 weeks in Arthur Road jail as his bail was rejected by the Sessions Court.

On Friday, Aryan was seen walking out of his car and heading straight for the NCB building to mark his attendance. The starkid was surrounded by media personnel. After his attendance, Aryan headed home. Earlier, Munmun Dhamecha, who was arrested with Aryan also was seen making her way to the NCB office for weekly attendance as per the conditions laid down by Bombay HC for their bail. Since his bail, Aryan has been spending time at home with Shah Rukh and Gauri. Arbaaz Merchant was also seen visiting the NCB office later.

As per the conditions of his bail, Aryan is not allowed to meet any of the co-accused which includes his friend Arbaaz as well. He also had to surrender his passport and appear every week before NCB for weekly attendance. The case is still under investigation and hence, certain other conditions were also added by the Bombay High Court in its bail order for Aryan. Aryan was defended by Satish Maneshinde, Amit Desai and Mukul Rohatgi in the Bombay High Court after which he was granted bail on October 30, 2021. Post his release, Aryan was welcomed home by a sea of supporters of Shah Rukh and his family.

As per recent reports, Aryan has been spending time at home since his release. A recent report also stated that Shah Rukh has taken extra precautions for Aryan's security and will be leaving behind his bodyguard Ravi Singh with his son, while he takes on new security personnel with him for the shoot of his film Pathan.

