Aryan Khan asked ‘Did I really deserve it?’; NCB’s Sanjay Singh REVEALS convo with Shah Rukh Khan’s son

Aryan Khan was recently given a clean chit in the NCB’s drug bust case. In October 2021, Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan along with a few others were arrested in the cruise drugs bust case at a Mumbai port. The then zonal director of the Narcotics Control Bureau, Sameer Wankhede prepared a case against them alleging that they possessed a substantial amount of illicit drugs, and that Aryan also had links with an international drugs syndicate. A month later, in November 2021, an independent Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed to investigate the charges of consumption and possession of illicit drugs against Aryan and 19 others. However, as of May 28, the charges were dropped and Aryan was given a clean chit due to lack of sufficient evidence. Aryan had already spent 28 days in jail.

In India Today Magazine's Cover Story, titled Lessons From The Aryan Khan Case, by Raj Chengappa, the deputy director-general of NCB Sanjay Singh, who headed SIT revealed the conversations he had with Aryan Khan and Shah Rukh during his investigations. Singh revealed that he was not ready for the kind of ‘soul-searching queries’ Aryan had for him. He said that he tried to make Aryan comfortable by assuring him that he has come with ‘an open mind’.

The latter, however, confronted him asking, “Sir, you have painted me as an international drug trafficker, that I finance drug trafficking — aren’t these charges absurd? They did not find any drugs on my person that day and yet they arrested me. Sir, you have done me great wrong and ruined my reputation. Why did I have to spend so many weeks in jail — did I really deserve it?"

Aryan Khan was given a clean chit in the case on May 28th.

Meanwhile, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Aryan has begun working on his web series, which he will be writing and directing. He also did a test shoot for the same in Mumbai recently.

