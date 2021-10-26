Aryan Khan bail hearing in drugs case to continue on Wednesday in Bombay High Court
Now, Aryan's bail plea hearing will continue on Wednsday, 27 October at 2:30 PM. After Aryan’s bail plea was rejected by the special NDPS court during the last hearing, Justice Nitin Sambre of Bombay High Court was slated to announce the verdict today.
Arguing in court, Rohatgi said, "No recovery, no consumption and no medical test. There is nothing against my client (Aryan Khan). He was arrested on October 3. There was a statement recorded under Section 67 which was retracted next date."
Rohatgi pointed out how Aryan's close friend Arbaaz Merchant was found with a small quantity of drugs. "What is put against me is that you came with Arbaaz Merchant, so you had conscious possession. It was far fetched. They say it was known to me and I had control. My case is not conscious possession at all. What somebody had in their shoe or wherever is not my concern," Rohatgi argued. For the unversed, Merchant was reportedly found with 6gms of charas in his shoe.
Over the past few weeks, the NCB has also repeatedly mentioned that Aryan's WhatsApp chats have hinted at drug peddling. Arguing on this, Rohatgi told Bombay HC, "As for the WhatsApp chats, they were of the time period of 2018. None of the chats are from the cruise."
During his argument, Rohatgi said, "These are young boys. They can be sent to rehab and they need not undergo trial." The senior advocate also clarified the connection between Aryan Khan and co-accused Achit who has been listed as accused number 17. He stated that their chats are related to online poker.
After Rohatgi's arguments, Amit Desai represented Arbaaz Merchant and began his arguments. Justice Nitin Sambre announced that the matter will continue on Wednesday as Additional Solicitor General stated that he will take at least 45 minutes to respond to Rohatgi's argument.
The matter has now been listed for 2:30 PM on Wednesday, 27 October.
