Aryan Khan bail hearing: Lawyer Mukul Rohatgi argues ‘Why this boy has been sent 20 days in jail?’

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan has been currently lodged at Arthur Road jail in Mumbai. Aryan’s bail hearing has been adjourned till Wednesday. Lawyer Mukul Rohatgi argues for Aryan’s bail plea with a fiery start. According to an ETimes report, Mukul argues by saying, “Out of the twin conditions for bail, Section 37 does not apply because 27A has no application. Section 64A has immunity from prosecution if you are prosecuted under Sec 27 and you go to rehab." Mukul further questioned Aryan’s time in jail for the last 20 days mentioning that neither possession nor consumption was proven.

Mukul said, “I am arguing a case that is actually not there against me. My case is not of possession or consumption. In the US and some parts of the world, cannabis is legal. With this compendium of facts, what I am saying is that there is no case." Further, Mukul went on to ask, “There is no consumption, no possession... Why this boy has been sent 20 days in jail?" Lawyers Amit Desai and Mukul Rohatgi made a clarification on the star kid’s conversation with co-accused Achit.

Layers further stated that the conversation was about online poker. “There is some conversation about some winnings that is now being shown as a transaction,” Desai stated. Adding further, Rohatgi said, “Financing is a very defined use of a phrase. But here there is no financing, even if there are some chats, it is more than a year old. There was an old case of rummy. So, the Supreme Court has said it is a game of skill. Even horse racing is considered a game of skill, as one has to study the horses”.

