NCB tells court Aryan Khan has been involved in 'illicit procurement & distribution of contraband'

Almost after five days of being in jail in the cruise drugs case, Aryan Khan and 7 others' bail plea is set to be heard today. While the hearing was set to commence at 11 AM, the court had to wait for the Additional Solicitor General to arrive. The matter will now be heard at 2:45 PM.

Senior Advocate Amit Desai and Satish Maneshinde are representing Aryan Khan. The NCB has replied to Aryan Khan's bail plea but it is yet to be officially filed.

According to Bar and Bench, the NCB told Mumbai Court, "Material collected during investigation has primarily revealed that Aryan Khan has played a role in so far as illicit procurement and distribution of contraband is concerned. There is material on record to show that Khan was in touch with some persons abroad who appear to be a part of an international drug network for illicit procurement of drugs. The investigation is still in progress. Khan and Arbaaz Merchant have been associated in close collaboration with each other which is sufficient to attract offences under Section 29 NDPS act. It is so far apparent that Aachit and Harijan supplied charas to Khan and Merchant."

The NCB further told court: "The investigation reveals that all persons form part of larger chain and their involvement in conspiracy and commit illegal acts cannot be ruled out. In the same CR, there have been several seizures in intermediary quantity from co-accused; there has also been seizure of commercial quantity of mephedrone from one accused. Thus, one of these applicants cannot be considered in isolation. All these persons are an integral part of a common thread which cannot be separated or dissected from each other. In such a situation, the quantum of recovery from an individual becomes inconsequential."

" All ingredients of crime that is preparation, intention, attempt and commission are present for this applicant. The allegation of false implication is untrue and misleading as there is sufficient material in the form of whatsapp chats, pictures, etc. A bare perusal of the panchnama clearly reveals that Khan and Merchant were apprehended at the international cruise green gate Mumbai. So the investigation becomes imperative as to how the accused were to enter the cruise without a Classic MV Empress Card. Considering the influence that Aryan Khan holds in the society, it is very much possible that he may tamper with evidence and influence other witnesses whom he personally knows."