Aryan Khan Bail: Juhi Chawla appears at Mumbai Sessions Court to sign bail surety of Rs 1 lakh.

Aryan Khan's bail order conditions have been released and a last few formalities at the Mumbai Sessions Court is underway. Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's son Aryan was granted bail by the Bombay High Court on Thursday after almost three weeks in jail. On Friday, before Aryan could walk out of jail, Juhi Chawla appeared at Mumbai Sessions Court to sign the surety bond of Rs 1 lakh.

According to Live Law, Juhi Chawla arrived at the Mumbai Sessions Court to sign the surety bond. Senior Advocate Satish Maneshinde stated to the court, "She(Juhi Chawla) is the surety. Her name is on the passport. Aadhar card is there. She(Juhi) knows him since birth. Since the father and she are professionally associated."

Both Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla are professionally associated with their cricket team Kolkata Knight Riders.

The order was furnished to the Sessions Special Court. Juhi Chawla has been accepted as surety by the court. Bail formalities are being completed. Once the bonds are signed, they'll directly go from the court to jail: Satish Manshinde, Aryan Khan's lawyer pic.twitter.com/IFHayKE8Qz — ANI (@ANI) October 29, 2021