Aryan Khan Bail Order Out: No evidence of conspiracy found against Shah Rukh Khan’s son; says Bombay HC

Days after Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan was released on bail in the ongoing drugs case, the Bombay High Court has finally released his bail order. To note, Aryan, along with Arbaaz Merchantt and Munmun Dhamecha were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau in October this year during a raid at a cruise ship. While the kids were interrogated by the agency in the case, the bail order now states that no evidence of conspiracy was found against the three.