Aryan Khan Bail Plea: Court to continue hearing in the case tomorrow

Aryan Khan’s arrest in the drugs case and the ongoing investigation is coming with new twists with every day. And while Shah Rukh Khan’s son has been in judicial custody ever since he was arrested, his bail plea was being heard in the Mumbai sessions court today. For the uninitiated, Aryan has been one of the accused in the cruise drugs bust case which is being investigated by the Narcotics Control Bureau. And while the hearing began after 11 am today, the recent update states that the court will continue the hearing tomorrow.

During the hearing, the NCB told the court that Aryan has been involved in ‘illicit procurement & distribution of contraband’. The agency also stated, “The investigation is still in progress. Khan and Arbaaz Merchant have been associated in close collaboration with each other which is sufficient to attract offences under Section 29 NDPS act”. On the other hand, Aryan’s lawyer Amit Desai argued saying that nothing suspicious was recovered from Aryan and called NCB’s allegation of Aryan being a part of an illicit international drug trafficking ring absurd.

Cruise ship raid case | A Mumbai Court adjourns hearing for tomorrow on bail applications of Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha — ANI (@ANI) October 13, 2021

Meanwhile, as the court will continue to hear the bail plea tomorrow, ASG, as Bar and Bench, argued saying “There are chats which mention about commercial or bulk quantities, then there are talks with a foreign national with reference to hard drugs”. It will be interesting to see if Aryan will be granted bail tomorrow.

