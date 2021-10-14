Aryan Khan Bail Plea: Mumbai Court reserves order till October 20

In a fresh update in the Mumbai Cruise Ship drug bust case, Mumbai’s special NDPS court has reserved the order on Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha’s bail application. To note, Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau on the night of October 2 with his friend Arbaaz Merchant, was lodged in Arthur Road jail after his bail application was denied previously by the lower court on the basis of Court jurisdiction. Aryan's lawyer Amit Desai and Satish Maneshinde later had applied for bail in Special NDPS Court in Mumbai.

On Wednesday, when the bail plea hearing began, Aryan's lawyer Amit Desai and Satish Maneshinde presented their side to the Court. The NCB's legal team is comprised of Special Public Prosecutors AM Chimalker and Advait Sethna. They opposed Aryan's bail in the case as they claimed that the investigation by NCB is underway in the Cordelia Cruise Ship Drug bust case. Apart from Aryan Khan, the court also heard bail applications of Munmun Dhamecha, Arbaaz Merchant, Aachit Kumar, Nupur Satija, Mohak Jaswal, Shreyas Nair and Avin Sahu which are all listed on board for a hearing.

Drugs on cruise matter | Mumbai Special NDPS court reserves order for 20th October on bail application of Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha — ANI (@ANI) October 14, 2021

Meanwhile, during the hearing on October 13, NCB told the court that Aryan has been involved in ‘illicit procurement & distribution of contraband’. The agency also stated, “The investigation is still in progress. Khan and Arbaaz Merchant have been associated in close collaboration with each other which is sufficient to attract offences under Section 29 NDPS act”. On the other hand, Aryan’s lawyer Amit Desai called NCB’s allegation of Aryan being a part of an illicit international drug trafficking ring absurd.