Aryan Khan Bail: Twitterati celebrate as Shah Rukh Khan’s son gets released after three weeks in jail

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s son Aryan Khan has been granted bail by the Bombay High Court, after over three weeks of the arrest. Aryan will be released from Mumbai’s Arthur Road Jail either on Friday or Saturday. Mukul Rohatgi, the former Attorney General of India, who represented the star kid in the case, said that the court’s detailed order will be given on Friday and the bail conditions will then be known. For now, Shah Rukh Khan’s friends, fans, and B’Town celebs are relieved about the bail order and have taken to social media to express the same.

While many fans of the superstar gathered outside his residence, Mannat in Mumbai, to celebrate the development, others have taken to Twitter to cheer for the Badshaah of Bollywood, and his son. One user wrote, “Satyamev Jayate. Now whenever #Aryankhan steps in MANNAT the scene of the outside would be HISTORIC!!! #AryanKhanBail #WelcomeHomeAryanKhan”. While another one tweeted, “Now we can start preparation for your birthday @iamsrk #AryanKhanBail”. A third one said, “Time for celebration Aryan Khan gets bail by Bombay High Court in the drugs case! #AryanKhanBail @iamsrk @pooja_dadlani @gaurikhan”.

TRUTH ALWAYS WINS #AryanKhanBail #ShahRukhKhan

आर्यन खान #AryanKhanDrugsCase

Congrats and thanks shah u did not break and give any money to NCB BJP. pic.twitter.com/tyUJCX1Knh — Anish(@KnightSammy01) October 28, 2021

Gonna have a BLAST today



Rok sake toh rok lo #AryanKhanBail#WelcomeHomeAryanKhan — BRIJWA SRK FAN (@BrijwaSRKman) October 28, 2021

Bail Granted - High Court !!

Congratulations To All SRK Fans ...!!

Mannat ke bhar mahol bna dena Mumbai Walo please ...!!



Show Your Love For - @iamsrk ..!!#AryanKhanBail pic.twitter.com/lTPfjnyqiL — The SRKWarriors Fan Page (@TheSRKWarriors) October 28, 2021

Everyone sees a turning point in life that change them from a core, there is no turning back. This is the moment for Aryan Khan to build, mould & be in the shoes of SRK. Now, he must have understood what it feels like to be the son of @iamsrk#AryanKhanBail#WelcomeHomeAryanKhan — JUST A FAN. (@iamsrk_brk) October 28, 2021

Satyamev Jayate.



Now whenever #Aryankhan steps in MANNAT the scene of the outside would be HISTORIC!!!#AryanKhanBail #WelcomeHomeAryanKhan — Rahul R Upadhyay (@its_R2U) October 28, 2021

Several Bollywood celebs have also taken to social media to express their happiness over Aryan’s bail. This includes Swara Bhasker, Ranvir Shorey, John Abraham, and more. Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, filmmaker Sanjay Gupta wrote, “I’m very happy that Aryan Khan has gotten bail but also very upset with a system that kept a young man behind bars for more than 25 days for something he never did. That has to change!!! God bless you and be strong Aryan Khan”. While Swara Bhasker tweeted, “Finally”, Sonu Sood wrote, “समय जब न्याय करता है, तब गवाहों की जरूरत नहीं होती". Joining them, Mika Singh wrote, “Congratulations to #AryanKhan and to the other accused for getting bail. I’m so happy that it was finally granted, bro @iamsrk Bhagwan ke ghar mein der hai andher nahi. You have contributed hugely to the fraternity. God bless both you and your family”.

