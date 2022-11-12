Aryan Khan Birthday: Suhana Khan drops UNSEEN PIC with her ‘big brother’; Navya Naveli Nanda wishes him

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s son Aryan Khan is celebrating his birthday today, and wishes for the star kid have been pouring in on social media. This morning, Ananya Panday wished him a happy birthday by sharing an incredibly cute childhood picture with him. Now, Aryan’s sister Suhana Khan, and his friend Navya Naveli Nanda have also dedicated adorable posts for Aryan on his birthday.

It’s very rare that we get to see the sibling duo Suhana and Aryan in the same frame. While they both do post pictures together on social media, they are few and far between. Much to their fans’ delight, on Aryan Khan’s 25th birthday, Suhana Khan took to her Instagram story and shared an unseen picture with him. The picture shows Aryan and Suhana posing on the couch, while Aryan holds their pet dog lovingly. Suhana is all smiles in the photo, and can be seen wearing a white top.

Along with the picture, she also penned a short but cute note that read, “Happy Birthday to my big brother and bestest friend,” along with a heart emoji. Check out Suhana’s Instagram story below.